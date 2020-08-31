Benoit Paire’s positive test for COVID-19 is having an effect on other players in the U.S. Open. Paire, of France, was removed from the Open on Sunday after the test, and contact tracing was initiated.

Countrywoman Kristina Mladenovic said after her win over Hailey Baptiste on Monday she finds herself in a bubble within a bubble after having close contact with Paire. A tennis source confirmed there are seven players in that predicament.

Mladenovic said she practiced with Paire for about an hour and spent time playing cards with him in the lobby of a hotel being used by the USTA for what it has called a “controlled environment.”

“I am basically in a new ‘bubble in the bubble,’ so there’s not very much I’m allowed to do, which makes it tough for me to compete and mentally be kind of fresh and ready,” Mladenovic said

Asked to describe what she can and cannot do, Mladenovic said: “Let’s make it simple: I’m allowed to play my match. Literally, not allowed to do anything else.”