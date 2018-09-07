Lea Ma of Dix Hills lost in the third round of the U.S. Open’s junior tournament on Friday to Xiya Wang of China, the third seed, 6-1, 6-1.

The match had been postponed from Thursday night because of rain with Ma trailing 6-1, 4-0.

This was the third straight Grand Slam juniors for Ma, 17, who reached the second round at the French and the third round at Wimbledon. She also won an event in Germany and made two straight finals in Latin America.

Next for Ma will be the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina in October.