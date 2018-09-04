Lea Ma of Dix Hills and Cannon Kingsley of Northport won their second-round matches in the U.S. Open junior tournament on Tuesday.

Ma defeated Lenka Stara of Slovakia, 7-5, 6-0, and Kingsley beat Arnaud Bovy of Belgium, 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

The U.S. Open’s extreme heat policy was put into effect at 1 p.m. and all junior matches were suspended. Kingsley was up 5-1 on Bovy in the first set when his match was halted. The protocol calls for suspension of junior matches when the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature exceeded 32.2 degrees Celsius (89.96 Fahrenheit).

Kingsley came back 2 hours and 50 minutes later to serve out the first set, then found himself in a battle. “He raised his game for sure,” said Kingsley, who broke Bovy in the 10th game of the third set to take the match. “It came down to one or two points at the end.”

Ma’s match against Stara was the first on Grandstand and was completed before the suspension of play. Stara took a medical timeout after the 11th game of the first set, and when she returned she didn’t have much game and Ma was able to close it out quickly.