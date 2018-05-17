TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
66° Good Evening
SportsTennisUS Open

Louis Armstrong Stadium renovations

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Scenes from the renovation of Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing. The stadium is expected to be ready in time for the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament.

The interior under construction at the new Louis
Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

The interior under construction at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

A look inside the new Louis Armstrong Stadium
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

A look inside the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

A look inside the new Louis Armstrong Stadium
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

A look inside the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Lower bowl seating area at the new Louis

Lower bowl seating area at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The lower bowl seating area at the new
Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

The lower bowl seating area at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

A look inside the new Louis Armstrong Stadium
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

A look inside the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The lower bowl seating area in progress at
Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

The lower bowl seating area in progress at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Katrina Adams, President and Chairman of the Board

Katrina Adams, President and Chairman of the Board for the USTA, stands outside the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

A look of the unfinished outside of the
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

A look of the unfinished outside of the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The lower bowl seating area at the new

The lower bowl seating area at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The interior under construction at the new Louis
Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

The interior under construction at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Overlapping terra cotta louvres that foster a natural

Overlapping terra cotta louvres that foster a natural ventilation process for the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Construction workers work on the lower bowl seating
Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

Construction workers work on the lower bowl seating area at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The tennis court area at the new Louis

The tennis court area at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The interior under construction at the new Louis
Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

The interior under construction at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The lower bowl seating area at the new

The lower bowl seating area at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

A look inside the new Louis Armstrong Stadium
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

A look inside the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The tennis court area at the new Louis

The tennis court area at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Overlapping terra cotta louvres that foster a natural

Overlapping terra cotta louvres that foster a natural ventilation process for the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The interior under construction at the new Louis
Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

The interior under construction at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The lower bowl seating area at the new
Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

The lower bowl seating area at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The lower bowl seating area at the new

The lower bowl seating area at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The interior under construction at the new Louis
Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

The interior under construction at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Chris Widmaier, the USTA's Managing Director of Corporate
Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

Chris Widmaier, the USTA's Managing Director of Corporate Communications, speaks at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

A catwalk at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium
Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

A catwalk at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

A look inside the new Louis Armstrong Stadium
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

A look inside the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

A look inside the new Louis Armstrong Stadium
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

A look inside the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The interior of the new Louis Armstrong Stadium
Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

The interior of the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The lower bowl seating area at the new

The lower bowl seating area at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The interior of the new Louis Armstrong Stadium
Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

The interior of the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

A look at the retractable roof inside the
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

A look at the retractable roof inside the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Construction workers work on the lower bowl seating

Construction workers work on the lower bowl seating area at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Stairs leading into the new Louis Armstrong Stadium
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Stairs leading into the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Stony Brook women's lacrosse head coach Joe Spallina SBU zoned in on BC for lacrosse quarterfinals
Curtis Granderson of the Blue Jays doubles in Triumphant return to Citi Field for Granderson
Zack Wheeler of the Mets hands the ball Watered-down version of Mets swamped by Jays
Villanova's Mikal Bridges cuts the net as he Who the Knicks could draft at No. 9
Stony Brook's Anna Tesoriero clears the ball after Tesoriero’s consistency in goal key for Stony Brook
Pinch-hitter Jay Bruce of the Mets strikes out Rieber: Bad day when grounds crew is the star