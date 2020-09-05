TODAY'S PAPER
Adrian Mannarino 'thankful' he was allowed to play his U.S. Open match

Adrian Mannarino returns a shot to Alexander Zverev

Adrian Mannarino returns a shot to Alexander Zverev during the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday in Flushing Meadows. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com
Adrian Mannarino had to wait more than two hours on Friday to find out if he would be allowed to play Alexander Zverev in a third-round match while U.S. Open and government officials worked out issues related to the coronavirus.

After losing the match in four sets, the French player told reporters that the New York Department of Health had stepped in to stop the match because Mannarino is one of seven players under special isolation protocols after being in close contact with Benoit Paire, a countryman who tested positive for COVID-19 before the Open began and was removed from the tournament. 

“[New York City] allowed me to play with a new protocol on Sunday,” said Mannarino. “The state took over this decision to say I‘ve been exposed to a positive case so I should be quarantined in my room and not be able to go on the tennis court and not be able to play the match today [Friday].” 

Mannarino tried to prepare as best as he could for the match that was postponed from 2:30 to 5 p.m., saying he left it up to his coach to communicate with the interested parties. Ultimately, he was allowed to play, and though he lost he was grateful for the opportunity.   

“I just want to be thankful to all these people [who] have been trying to get me on court today,” said Mannarino. “I was able to play my tennis match. I’m pretty happy about that.”  

After winning his third-round match on Friday night, No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic said he tried to be involved in the situation.    

“I was also trying to get to the people that are in the highest positions in New York State through some of the contacts, trying to get to the governor of New York,” said Djokovic. “I understood that he was the only one that could actually make the decision to revert the decision that Mannarino was withdrawn from the tournament.”  

He didn’t get through 

Rubin loses in doubles.   Noah Rubin of Rockville Centre and partner Ernesto Escobedo lost in the first round of the Open doubles to Denis Shapovalov and Rohan Bopanna 6-2, 6-4 late on Friday. The match was interrupted by rain on Thursday night, and further delayed on Friday when Shapovalov played, and won, his singles match against Taylor Fritz.    

Rubin hasn’t played since the first week of March when he made it to the quarterfinals of a Challenger event at Indian Wells, California, where he lost  to Steve Johnson. He lost to Paola Lorenzi in the second round of qualifying for the New York Open at Nassau Coliseum in February. 

