Mike Bryan won his sixth U.S. Open doubles title on Friday, and the first one without his twin brother Bob.

Bryan and Jack Sock defeated Lukas Kubo and Marcelo Melo in the final, 6-3, 6-1, at Ashe Stadium. Bryan teamed with Sock after Bob injured his hip in May and they won the Wimbledon doubles.

This was Bryan’s 18th Grand Slam doubles title (16 of them with Bob), breaking Australian John Newcombe’s record. It is also Bryan’s 120th career doubles title overall. This is the first time since John McEnroe and Peter Fleming in 1983 that an American men’s doubles team won Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

But the Sock-Bryan partnership might only last as long as it takes for Bob to get healthy.

“I think Bob is maybe the front-runner if he gets healthy,” Mike said. “I think he is looking forward to coming back. He’s seeing kind of our good results, and he kind of sees how much I love being out here still at 40. He’s itching to play next season.”

For Sock, the serendipity of the moment was not lost. He had discussed the possibility of playing with Mike if he got the call after Bob’s injury.

“My coach said, ‘He’s the one guy I’d let you play with if he calls you or texts you,’” Sock said. “Soon after, I got the call or the text, and a very quick yes from me. Seriously just an honor and a blessing to be a part of — they are the greatest team to ever play this sport in doubles, and to be able to be a part of that on the same side of the court . . . Now to hold two pretty big trophies is extra special.”