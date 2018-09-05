Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

US Open

Naomi Osaka beats Lesia Tsurenko in U.S. Open to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal

Osaka becomes the first Japanese woman in a Grand Slam semifinal since Kimiko Date at Wimbledon in 1996.

Naomi Osaka reacts after defeating Lesia Tsurenko during

Naomi Osaka reacts after defeating Lesia Tsurenko during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open on Wednesday. Photo Credit: AP/Jason DeCrow

By The Associated Press
Naomi Osaka dominated Lesia Tsurenko, 6-1, 6-1, at the U.S. Open to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

The No. 20 seed broke Tsurenko in the second game of the match, despite being on the sun-drenched side of the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium and cruised from there. She needed just 26 minutes to win the first set and finished the match in just under an hour.

Tsurenko, who had 31 unforced errors, went up 40-15 in the first game of the second set but was broken again. She also had three break points in the sixth game of the set but could not capitalize against the 20-year old.

The 29-year-old Tsurenko, who had struggled with the heat during her three-set win Monday over Marketa Vondrousova, grabbed her legs several times during the match but did not ask for any medical help.

Osaka becomes the first Japanese woman in a Grand Slam semifinal since Kimiko Date at Wimbledon in 1996.

