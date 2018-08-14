TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
81° Good Afternoon
SportsTennisUS Open

LI's Noah Rubin receives wild card into U.S. Open main draw

The 22-year-old from Merrick is currently ranked a career-best No. 139.

Noah Rubin returns a ball to Fabio Fognini

Noah Rubin returns a ball to Fabio Fognini of Italy during their second round match of the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 23, 2018.  Photo Credit: MARTIAL TREZZINI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com
Print

Noah Rubin’s hard work to recover from two injury-tainted seasons paid off on Tuesday when the USTA gave him a wild card into the U.S. Open main draw.

The 22-year-old from Merrick is currently ranked a career-best No. 139. He returns to the main draw for the second time, after receiving a wild card in 2014 as the USTA Boys’ 18s national champion, the same year he won the Wimbledon boys’ singles title.

Rubin’s 2018 season includes a title at the $75,000 USTA Pro Circuit Challenger in Tallahassee, Florida, which clinched the Roland Garros Wild Card Challenge and earned him a berth in the French Open main draw. He also scored the biggest win of his career by knocking off No. 9-ranked John Isner at Washington in early August. Rubin had lost to Isner in three close sets at the French Open.

Among other wild cards issued on Tuesday was one given to 2106 champion Stan Wawrinka, fighting back from knee surgery which forced him to miss the Open last year.

Former Open finalist  Victoria Azarenka and 2004 Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova also were given wild cards.

The Open begins its two-week run on Aug. 27    

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com

New York Sports

Giants running back Saquon Barkley sits on the Barkley sits out Giants practice with strained hamstring
Mets designated hitter Jose Bautista is greeted at Mets back deGrom with 5 homers, beat Yankees
CC Sabathia of the Yankees walks to the Sabathia to DL with knee inflammation
Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts on the Rieber: It's obvious that Severino needs some time off
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch DeGrom pads Cy Young resume with win over Yanks
Ronald Torreyes of the Yankees prepares for a Yankees recall Torreyes after Sabathia injury