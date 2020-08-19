LI's Noah Rubin receives wild card for U.S. Open doubles

Rockville Centre’s Noah Rubin was given a wild card into the U.S. Open doubles draw with partner Ernesto Escobedo, and that puts him in line to get a wild card into the singles draw of the Grand Slam that begins Aug. 31 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

If players pull out because of injury or can’t enter the USTA’s COVID-19 bubble in time, Rubin could slide into the tournament.

“They will take the highest-ranked singles players in the doubles draw to play singles, so right now I believe I’m No. 2 on that list,” said Rubin, who will be entering the bubble by the latest next Wednesday morning when he checks into the Long Island Marriott, one of the official tournament hotels.

Rubin hasn’t played a match since a Challenger Tournament at Indian Wells in California in March.