Novak Djokovic, in pursuit of the calendar year Grand Slam, is through to the round of 16 at the U.S. Open after a deceptively tough victory over Kei Nishikori on Ashe Stadium on Saturday.

It was really a matter of a few points here and there with Djokovic prevailing, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. After pulling out the first set, Nishikori went down two breaks in the second, but failed to right the ship despite holding seven break points over two different games against Djokovic.

"All in all I thought it was a high level of tennis. Good quality tennis from both of us," Djokovic said. "Had to work for this victory, and I'm glad. It feels satisfying to go out from the court with a win against a player who is playing in really great form today."

This was Djokovic’s 17th straight win over Nishikori, who last beat him in the 2014 Open semifinals before going on to lose the title match to Marin Cilic.

"I knew it's not gonna be easy after winning first set," Nishikori said. "He's very, very tough till the end. The way he plays is not an easy match for me in that he plays to all the balls. He was serving good toward the end."

Nishikori acknowledged the goal Djokovic is attempting after he won the Australian and French Opens and Wimbledon this year.

"Yeah, I felt . . . good intensity from him," Nishikori said. "Maybe he's feeling that inside a lot of pressure, but I don't know. I couldn't see during the match."

Andreescu through

Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 champion who beat Serena Williams in the final but didn’t play last year because of the pandemic, is through to round of 16 after a 6-1,6-2 over Greet Minnen of Belgium . . . Maria Sakkari of Greece knocked off 10th seed Petra Kvitova of Czechoslovakia, 6-4, 6-4 . . . Switzerland's Belinda Bencic knocked out Jessica Pegula, the last seeded American woman, 6-2, 6-4 . . . British qualifier Emma Raducanu is through after an impressive 6-0, 6-1 over Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain. She is one of three 18-year-olds still in the tournament along with Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.