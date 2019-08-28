Consider the zombie effect in tennis. The older folks not only won’t go away — eye roll — but mostly continue to dominate. Prime example: Defending U.S. Open champion Novak Djokovic’s 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-1 second-round victory over Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero Wednesday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Notice who continues to be in charge around here. Thirty-eight year-old Roger Federer, still alive in pursuit of a 21st men’s major title. And Rafael Nadal, 33, hanging around in hopes a 19th. And Djokovic, though a relative pup at 32 but with plenty of mileage on his rubbery body and despite an aching shoulder that needed in-match treatment, still on course for Grand Slam No. 16.

Seven games into the match against Londero, who was playing in only his second Slam, Djokovic was spraying forehands and wincing on backhand swings and called for a trainer to work on his left shoulder. He has won four of the last five Grand Slam events, but at that point Djokovic suddenly looked like a goner.

Even while eeking out the first set, his game appeared dead. From 0-3 in the second, he briefly resurrected control, reeling off five straight games with tireless footwork and one suitable-for-framing lob winner.

But not until early in the third did he finally break Londero’s spirit and rhythm.

“You get some lucky shots. You get some opportunities,” Djokovic said. “I move on. It’s not the first time I’m facing this sort of challenge.”

All this unfolded before yet another reminder of the elders’ demand for respect. Serena Williams, a month shy of her 38th birthday, stepped on court with the intent of teaching 17-year-old Caty McNally a thing or two.

Think of the continuing presence of Serena Williams, a full two decades since she won the first of 23 majors at Flushing Meadows. This Open commenced with 15 women’s major-tournament champions entered, and still seven of them remain: Besides Williams, there are Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova, Naomi Osaka, Jelena Ostapenko, Carolina Wozniacki and Ashleigh Barty, who ousted 73rd-ranked American Lauren Davis in straight sets Wednesday night.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Still it is Williams who is widely seen as the favorite to add a record 24th Slam title. At 37 years and 48 weeks.

McNally, who hails from the Cincinnati suburbs, happens to be the doubles partner of the youngest player, male or female, in the Open singles draws — 15-year-old child prodigy Coco Gauff of sudden Wimbledon fame. McNally and Gauff, from Delray Beach, Florida, just won their first senior-level doubles title at last month’s Open tune-up event in Washington. And likely are scheming to take over the world.

But the sport’s trends don’t favor a swift revolution.

At this year’s Open, more than half of the women in the original 128-player field were 25 or under; nine were teenagers. In the men’s draw, 46 were 25 or under — five of them teens. But the tennis tutorial goes on.

Meanwhile, “I’ll probably freeze my arm for 48 hours and see what happens,” Djokovic said.