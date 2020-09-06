Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 player in the world and the No 1 seed of the U.S. Open, was defaulted from the tournament on Sunday after a ball he hit in anger struck the throat of a line judge who then fell to the court in audible agony.

Djokovic had just lost his serve and was down 5-6 in the first set to Pablo Carreno Busta in a round of 16 match in Ashe Stadium. He hit the two balls he had in his pocket toward the back wall. He was not looking in the direction in which he hit the second ball that hit a line judge. Realizing what he did after hearing her react to being struck, Djokovic went over to her as did her fellow linespersons. She had to be removed from the rotation.

After a long conversation with tournament referee Soeren Friemel, who consulted with chair umpire Aurelie Tourte and Andreas Egli, a Grand Slam supervisor, Djokovic was tossed.

A recording of his conversation on the internet had Djokovic saying: "She doesn't have to go to the hospital for this . . . You're going to choose a default in this situation? My career, grand slam, center stage?”

He left the site without speaking to the media.

The USTA issued this statement: ”In accordance with the Grand Slam rule book, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences, the US Open tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from the 2020 US Open.

"Because he was defaulted, Djokovic will lose all ranking points earned at the US Open and will be fined the prize money won at the tournament in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the offending incident."

Djokovic, who had won the Australian Open in January, was the overwhelming favorite at Flushing Meadows in the absence defending champion Rafael Nadal. He had made a relatively last-minute decision to attend the Open, and only did so after being assured by tournament officials that he would not have any quarantine issues upon his return to Europe.

The incident was shocking to Busta.

“I didn't watch the moment when he threw the ball, no,” he said. “I was looking to my coach, celebrating the break. When I turn back again, the line umpire was on the floor. I'm very apprehensive with these kind of things, so I was a little bit in shock, no? I ask to the Colombian guys who was in the crowd if the ball hit the line umpire, and I was in shock. I never expected this moment playing against Novak, you know. So it was tough moment also to me.”

Denis Shapovalov, who would possibly have been Djokovic’s next opponent and played David Goffin in a night match, was defaulted from a Davis Cup match against Great Britain in 2017 after striking a ball in anger that hit the chair umpire and broke his eye socket.

German Alexander Zverev, who had an easy three-set win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, said this in response to the incident: “Yeah, there is a rule in place for it. I think the supervisors and all of them are just doing their job. But, yeah, very unlucky for Novak. I think he's going to be a little bit upset about it, but, yeah. He could have — if he would have hit it anywhere else, if it would have landed anywhere else, we are talking about a few inches, he would have been fine.”

Djokovic's ouster means there will be a first-time Grand Slam men’s singles champion. He as won 17 major titles and was the only player left in the draw who had won a Grand Slam title.

At this Open, the only linespersons being used were at Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium. All other courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center have been using the Hawk-Eye Live system.