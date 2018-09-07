Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Afternoon
69° Good Afternoon
SportsTennisUS Open

U.S. Open semifinal: Rafael Nadal vs. Juan Martin del Potro

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Rafael Nadal meets Juan Martin del Potro in the U.S. Open semifinal on Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina hits a
Photo Credit: JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina hits a return to Rafal Nadal of Spain during their semi-final match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2018.

Rafal Nadal of Spain hits a return to
Photo Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Rafal Nadal of Spain hits a return to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their semi-final match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September.

Fans of Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina
Photo Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Fans of Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina cheer as he plays Rafal Nadal of Spain during their semi-final match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2018. The US

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, selects a tennis ball
Photo Credit: AP / Adam Hunger

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, selects a tennis ball before serving to Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York.

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, waves as he walks
Photo Credit: AP / Adam Hunger

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, waves as he walks onto the court for a match against Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York.

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina hits a
Photo Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina hits a return to Rafal Nadal of Spain during their semi-final match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2018.

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns a shot to
Photo Credit: AP / Andres Kudacki

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns a shot to Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York.

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina returns the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina returns the ball during his men's singles semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain on Day Twelve of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2018.

Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, returns a
Photo Credit: AP / Andres Kudacki

Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, returns a shot to Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York.

Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, runs down
Photo Credit: AP / Seth Wenig

Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, runs down a shot by Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York.

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball during
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball during his men's singles semi-final match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina on Day Twelve of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Starter Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Tanaka allows 3 hits in 8 innings as Yanks blank M's
The Mets' Jay Bruce homers in the second Mets give idle deGrom no Cy Young help, fall to Nola
Mets captain David Wright watches Friday night's game Wright to play simulated game Saturday
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks to Who would start wild-card game for Yankees?
The Yankees' Aaron Judge looks on from the More progress for rehabbing Aaron Judge
Mets prospect Peter Alonso celebrates after hitting a Lennon: Alonso latest victim of service time issue