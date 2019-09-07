TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
SportsTennisUS Open

U.S. Open women's final: Serena Williams vs. Bianca Andreescu

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Bianca Andreescu defeated Serena Williams, 6-3, 7-5, in the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Serena Williams of America Bianca Andreescu of Canada
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Serena Williams returns the ball against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Serena Williams of America struggling against Bianca Andreescu
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Serena Williams reacts against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the first set of the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Serena Williams of America Bianca Andreescu of Canada
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Serena Williams returns the ball against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Serena Williams of America Bianca Andreescu of Canada
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Serena Williams returns the ball against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Serena Williams of America Bianca Andreescu of Canada
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Serena Williams returns the ball against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Bianca Andreescu of Canada holding the championship trophy
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Bianca Andreescu of Canada holds the championship trophy over her head after defeating Serena Williams in straight sets during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Serena Williams of America struggling against Bianca Andreescu
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Serena Williams reacts against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the second set of the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Serena Williams of America in the 1st set
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Serena Williams reacts against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the first set of the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Bianca Andreescu of Canada kissing the championship trophy
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Bianca Andreescu of Canada kisses the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams in straight sets during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Serena Williams of America struggling against Bianca Andreescu
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Serena Williams reacts against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the second set of the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Bianca Andreescu of Canada kissing the championship trophy
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Bianca Andreescu of Canada kisses the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams in straight sets during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Serena Williams of America struggling against Bianca Andreescu
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Serena Williams reacts against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the second set of the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Serena Williams of America struggling against Bianca Andreescu
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Serena Williams reacts against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the second set of the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Bianca Andreescu of Canada holding the championship trophy
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Bianca Andreescu of Canada holds the championship trophy over her head after defeating Serena Williams in straight sets during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Serena Williams of America struggling against Bianca Andreescu
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Serena Williams returns the ball against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the second set of the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

New York City FC's Anton Tinnerholm, left, celebrates Medina's two goals lift NYCFC to top of conference
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots at Glauber's AFC power rankings: Patriots are No. 1
Jets running back Le'Veon Bell stretches during warmups Bell leads a host of fired-up Jets heading into Week 1
Defender Noah Dobson skates during the second day Prospect Dobson hopes to make Isles' roster
Sam Darnold starts his second season as Jets Previewing the Jets-Bills Week 1 matchup 
Eli Manning begins his 16th season as Giants Previewing the Giants-Cowboys Week 1 matchup
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search