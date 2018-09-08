Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

SportsTennisUS Open

U.S. Open: Serena Williams falls to Naomi Osaka after multiple violations in controversial final

Serena Williams of the US reacts on court

Serena Williams of the US reacts on court against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/TIMOTHY A. CLARY

By The Associated Press
Naomi Osaka won the U.S. Open to become the first Grand Slam champion from Japan, beating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 after the American was penalized one game for a third code violation.

Williams was given three code violations by chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

The third leading to an automatic loss of a game in the second set.

The second code violation cost Williams a point, meaning Naomi Osaka had a 15-0 even before hitting her first serve in the sixth game of the second set.

Williams had been given a first violation by Carlos Ramos for coaching earlier in the set, telling him that she'd "rather lose" than cheat.

She resumed that argument after the second violation, still angry about the first violation. She unwrapped a new racket and then took the court to argue again some more about coaching.

"You owe me an apology," she said. "I have never cheated in my life!"

