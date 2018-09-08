Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

U.S. Open final: Serena Williams vs. Naomi Osaka

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Serena Williams fell to Naomi Osaka (6-2, 6-4) in the women's final of the U.S. Open on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, walks onto the court
Photo Credit: AP / Julio Cortez

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, walks onto the court for the women's final against Serena Williams in the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York.

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves to Serena Williams
Photo Credit: AP / Adam Hunger

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves to Serena Williams during the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Serena Williams
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Julian Finney

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Serena Williams of the United States and Naomi Osaka of Japan pose for a photo with Billie Jean King prior to the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Naomi Osaka of Japan (L) poses with Serena
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Naomi Osaka of Japan (L) poses with Serena Williams of the US before their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018.

Serena Williams serves to Naomi Osaka, of Japan,
Photo Credit: AP / Adam Hunger

Serena Williams serves to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York.

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to
Photo Credit: AP / Julio Cortez

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Serena Williams during the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Serena Williams
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Serena Williams of the United States reacts during her Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Serena Williams
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Julian Finney

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Serena Williams of the United States walks out on to court prior to the Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Serena Williams
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Serena Williams of the United States walks out on to court prior to the Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Serena Williams returns a shot to Naomi Osaka,
Photo Credit: AP / Adam Hunger

Serena Williams returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Serena Williams
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball during her Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Naomi Osaka
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Naomi Osaka of Japan walks out on to court prior to the Women's Singles finals match against Serena Williams of the United States on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

