Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Afternoon
76° Good Afternoon
SportsTennisUS Open

Serena Williams seeded 17th for the U.S. Open

Serena Williams serves to Petra Kvitova during the

Serena Williams serves to Petra Kvitova during the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 14, 2018 in Mason, Ohio. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com
Print

The U.S. Tennis Association has given Serena Williams the 17th seed for the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday. The six-time Open champion, who came back to tennis this year following the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia during the Open last year, is currently 26th in the world rankings.

While tournaments generally use the world rankings to determine seedings, they are free to elevate a player, and Williams is the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"After balancing a variety of factors including her return to competition following the birth her daughter, her recent hard court performance this summer and recognition of her achievements at the U.S. Open, the USTA has moved Serena Williams’ seeding nine spots from 26 to 17,” the organization said in a statement. “We feel this is the appropriate decision, one that recognizes Serena, and is fair to the remaining seeded players.”

Williams returned to tennis in the spring and in advance of the French Open she was 453rd in the world. She was given entry to Roland Garros under the WTA’s special protected status, but  French officials did not give her a seeding. She lost in the fourth round to Maria Sharapova, who in advance of the tournament argued that Williams should have been seeded.

Williams was given what she termed a surprising seeding at Wimbledon at No. 25 and she made a surprising run all the way to the final where she lost to Angelique Kerber.

The new mother has had a very low-key summer, losing a first-round shocker to Johanna Konta at San Jose, 6-1, 6-0, the worst loss of her career. She lost in the second round last week at Cincinnati to Petra Kvitova. She recently revealed on social media that she was struggling with post-partum emotions.

The top four women’s seeds are Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, defending champion Sloane Stephens and Kerber. Williams' older sister, Venus, is seeded No. 18.

The top four men’s seeds are Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Juan Martin del Potro and Alexander Zverev. The highest seeded American is John Isner at No. 11.

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com

New York Sports

Victor Cruz #80 of the Giants acknowledges the Victor Cruz retires from NFL, joins ESPN as an analyst
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is down on the Didi Gregorius placed on DL with left heel contusion
8/20/18: Hanson, costly Mets' error hands Giants win Highlights: Giants 2, Mets 1
Brandon Nimmo of the Mets follows through on Nimmo goes on disabled list with bruised finger
Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith of the Mets Botched pop-up in 13th brings down Mets
The Mets' David Wright looks on from the Lennon: Will Sept. 1 be the Wright time for Mets?