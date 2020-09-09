Serena Williams’ latest bid to rewrite the history books survived a shaky start Wednesday as she battled back after losing the first set to beat Tsvetana Pironkova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, in the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

The match was billed as the battle of the moms as it marked the first time that two mothers have faced off this deep in a Grand Slam tournament.

Williams is seeking her first Grand Slam title since the birth of her 3-year-old daughter Olympia. A win in the finals here would give her 24 Grand Slam titles, tying her with Margaret Court for the record.

It was the third straight match that has gone three sets for Williams.

“For whatever reason, an hour in I get more energy,” Williams said in her on-court interview after the match. “At the beginning I was a little fatigued. Obviously, I can’t do that if I want to keep winning.”

Pironkova was playing in her first tournament in more than three years, making her run to the quarterfinals one of the most unexpected in recent history. The Bulgarian, who was unseeded in the tournament, scored upset wins over Garbine Muguruza, Donna Vekic and Alize Cornet before running into Williams.

Pironkova, 32, considered retirement after giving birth to her son Alexander in April 2018. She found, however, that she missed the competition and needed a challenge. She was able to get into the tournament as an unseeded player because of her protected ranking of 128 after a change of WTA rules regarding pregnancy leave.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pironkova’s win in the first set marked the first time she had taken a set from Williams. The two had faced off just twice previously, both times in 2015, with Williams winning both in straight sets.

Williams dug an even deeper hole when she was broken in the first game of the second set. Williams, however, broke right back to make it 1-1. The pivotal moment in the set came in the eighth game when Williams won a 24-stroke baseline rally after Pironkova mis-hit a drop shot. That gave Williams a break and in the next game she served three straight aces to close out the set.

She then broke Pironkova in the first game of the third set to take control of the match for good.