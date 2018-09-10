Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

US Open

Governing body defends umpire Carlos Ramos after Serena Williams U.S. Open flap

For nearly two weeks, Serena Williams dominated her opposition at the U.S. Open. She seemed poised to win her 24th Grand Slam title, just 53 weeks after giving birth to her daughter. But in the finals, Williams was derailed by the play of Naomi Osaka and unnerved by some of the decisions of the chair umpire. (Credit: Newsday / Staff)

By The Associated Press
LONDON — The International Tennis Federation is defending the chair umpire who gave Serena Williams three code violations during the U.S. Open final, saying his “decisions were in accordance with the relevant rules.” 

Williams was cited by Carlos Ramos three times Saturday during her 6-2, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka: for getting coaching signals; for breaking her racket, which cost her a point; and for calling Ramos a thief, which cost her a game. 

On Sunday, the tournament referee docked Williams $10,000 for “verbal abuse” of the chair umpire, $4,000 for being warned for coaching and $3,000 for breaking her racket. 

The ITF said in a statement Monday that Ramos’ citations were “reaffirmed by the U.S. Open’s decision to fine Serena Williams for the three offenses.” 

The governing body of tennis added that: “Ramos undertook his duties as an official according to the relevant rule book and acted at all times with professionalism and integrity.”

