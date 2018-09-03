U.S. Open aces and faults

ACE. Doubles tennis continues to fade in terms of spectator popularity, but it’s still out there, and there’s nothing quite like doubles’ pinball-like volley wars.

FAULT. Roger Federer fans still can be seen wearing the unique RF logo on hats, but Federer can’t wear one. That’s because Nike, with whom Federer had a 21-year relationship that ended in June, owns the rights to the logo. Federer has signed a $300-million deal with Uniqlo and said he hopes something will be worked out soon about the logo.

ACE. It can be taken as proof of increased depth in women’s tennis that four of the top five seeds were eliminated in the first three rounds.

LET. Ballpersons no longer throw balls from opposite ends of the court, so a strong arm isn’t necessary. They roll the balls along the ground.

LET. American players often cite how invigorating it is to play the U.S. Open in front of a “home crowd.” But spectators, like the players, come from all over the world. Nineteen percent of Open patrons in 2017 were from outside the United States, and 43 percent from outside the New York City metropolitan area.

DOUBLE FAULT. This reporter inadvertently shrunk John Isner to 6-6 inches in a Monday report. Isner is 6-10.