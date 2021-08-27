TODAY'S PAPER
U.S. Open: TV info, key stats and everything else you need to know

The U.S. Open logo is shown on the

The U.S. Open logo is shown on the Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the Western & Southern Open on Aug. 27, 2020. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By Newsday Staff
What: U.S. Open.

When: Play starts Monday and continues for two weeks. The women’s singles final is Sept. 11; the men’s singles final is Sept. 12.

Where: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows.

Surface: Hardcourts

Defending singles champions: Men, Dominic Thiem (def. Alexander Zverev); Women, Naomi Osaka (def. Victoria Azarenka).

Key statistic: 20, Grand Slam singles titles for Novak Djokovic. He shares the men’s career record with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Prize money: A total of $57.5 million is on the line. The men’s and women’s singles champions receive $2.5 million apiece, down from $3 million last year.

TV: ESPN

OPTING OUT

Prominent players (with world ranking) not playing:

MEN’S DRAW: No. 5 Rafael Nadal, No. 6 Dominic Thiem, No. 9 Roger Federer, No. 31 Stan Wawrinka

WOMEN’S DRAW: No. 5 Sofia Kenin, No. 22 Serena Williams, No. 147 Venus Williams

