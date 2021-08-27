What: U.S. Open.
When: Play starts Monday and continues for two weeks. The women’s singles final is Sept. 11; the men’s singles final is Sept. 12.
Where: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows.
Surface: Hardcourts
Defending singles champions: Men, Dominic Thiem (def. Alexander Zverev); Women, Naomi Osaka (def. Victoria Azarenka).
Key statistic: 20, Grand Slam singles titles for Novak Djokovic. He shares the men’s career record with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Prize money: A total of $57.5 million is on the line. The men’s and women’s singles champions receive $2.5 million apiece, down from $3 million last year.
TV: ESPN
OPTING OUT
Prominent players (with world ranking) not playing:
MEN’S DRAW: No. 5 Rafael Nadal, No. 6 Dominic Thiem, No. 9 Roger Federer, No. 31 Stan Wawrinka
WOMEN’S DRAW: No. 5 Sofia Kenin, No. 22 Serena Williams, No. 147 Venus Williams