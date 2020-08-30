TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
SportsTennisUS Open

French player Benoit Paire removed from U.S. Open after testing positive for coronavirus

Benoit Paire (FRA) returns a shot during the

Benoit Paire (FRA) returns a shot during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Monday, August 31, 2015. Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com
Print

French tennis player Benoit Paire was removed from the U.S. Open on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. 

The United States Tennis Association announced in the morning that an unnamed player had tested positive and “had been withdrawn,” but the French sporting newspaper reported it was Paire, who was the 17th seed in the Open that begins on Monday without spectators during the pandemic. The USTA said the player was asymptomatic.   

Paire is the first player to test positive during the three weeks of play at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center which included the Western & Southern Open which concluded on Saturday.   

Contract tracing was initiated in Paire’s case to find out who was closely exposed to him and also needs to be quarantined. Citing New York State Department of Health COVID-19 protocols, the USTA said the player must isolate for 10 days.   

Paire was scheduled to play Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in his first-round match on Tuesday, but the official draw shows he has been replaced by Marcel Granollers of Spain. Paire retired in the second set of his match against Borna Coric in the W&S.    

On Aug. 20, the USTA announced a positive test during the W&S but did not identify who it was. Two players — Argentina’s Guido Pella and Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien — said it was their fitness trainer and that is why they were dropped from the field after contact tracing. The USTA has created a coronavirus bubble for both tournaments that includes two hotels on Long Island, the Long Island Marriott and the Garden City Hotel, and private housing for a select few. Players and up two three people in their entourages must stay within what has been called the Double in the Bubble and require special permission to leave it.

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com

New York Sports

Yankees' Gio Urshela, center facing, is congratulated by Yanks score five runs in seventh, beat Mets in extra innings
David Sills at Giants training camp on Aug. Giants receiver Sills earns trust of QB Jones
Jets running back La'Mical Perine runs with the Jets rookie RB Perine carted off with left ankle injury
New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes Trotz keeps pushing Isles as they eye 3-1 series lead
Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts against the Bullpen woes again costly as Mets drop first of doubleheader
Featherweight Dennis Buzukja will fight on Dana White's Merrick's Buzukja eyes a contract with UFC
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search