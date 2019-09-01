Cannon Kingsley of Northport managed to wring out a tough three-setter against Wojciech Marek of Poland in his opening junior match on Sunday.

Down a set and 4-1 in the second-set tiebreak, he rallied for a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory in front of a home crowd on Court 11.

“My family, friends, everyone that came, I think I would have lost that match if I was playing somewhere else,” Kingsley said. “I wasn’t 100 percent of my game and I think I really used their energy. It really boosted my game.”

It’s been an up and down season for him, starting with a run to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where he had beaten Marek handily in the second round. He lost in the first round of the French and the second round of Wimbledon.

“I started pretty well in Australia, then I tried some of the professionals and was losing first and second rounds and losing some confidence,” Kingsley said. “More recently, I’ve won some more matches and gotten some confidence and this one was a huge one, anytime you pull out a match this close.”

Kingsley is now two weeks into his freshman semester at Ohio State, where he is a member of the tennis team.

“It’s tough being here, being away from school because I have to make up work,” Kingsley said. “So obviously not going to do school work now that I’ve just won a match. I’ll get used to it and it’s been good so far.”