See the famous faces watching the famous athletes play tennis at the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

John Molner and Katie Couric watch the Serena Williams-Maria Sharapova match in the first round of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019.

From left, Chazz Palminteri, Lakiha Spicer and Mike Tyson watch the Serena Williams-Maria Sharapova match in the first round of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019.

Maxwell, left, and Tiki Barber watch the Serena Williams-Maria Sharapova match in the first round of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019.