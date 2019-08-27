TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
SEARCH
65° Good Morning
SportsTennisUS Open

Celebrities at the 2019 U.S. Open

Print

See the famous faces watching the famous athletes play tennis at the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

John Molner and Katie Couric watch the Serena
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

John Molner and Katie Couric watch the Serena Williams-Maria Sharapova match in the first round of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019.

From left, Chazz Palminteri, Lakiha Spicer and Mike
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

From left, Chazz Palminteri, Lakiha Spicer and Mike Tyson watch the Serena Williams-Maria Sharapova match in the first round of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019.

Maxwell, left, and Tiki Barber watch the Serena
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

Maxwell, left, and Tiki Barber watch the Serena Williams-Maria Sharapova match in the first round of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin attend the Women's Singles
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin attend the Women's Singles first round match between Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams at the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mike Ford, right, high-fives Austin Romine after the Ford's two home runs power Yankees
Wilson Ramos of the Mets reacts at second With Cubs in town, Mets can move up (or down)
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hits a solo home Yanks already set MLB homer record for a month
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius looks up after being X-rays negative on Didi's 'right shoulder contusion'
New York Jets tight end Ryan Griffin before Griffin helping Jets in tight spot after Herndon ban
With cut day looming on Saturday, the preseason For Giants hopefuls, training camp has been 'a blast'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search