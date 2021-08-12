The USTA intends to run the U.S. Open as close to normal this year after not allowing fans because of COVID-19 last year.

But on Thursday USTA officials announced that they will not be allowing fans for the qualifying tournament that begins on Aug. 24 and runs through Aug. 27.

"This was a particularly tough decision for the USTA to make, given the immense popularity of US Open Qualifying among fans, but after consulting with local health authorities and the US Open medical team, it was determined that it was the right decision to ensure the health and safety of all," the USTA said in a statement.

The decision raises questions about fan protocols for the Open, which begins on Aug. 30. USTA had intended to have 100% spectator access to the tournament this year.

"The decision regarding the qualifying tournament, though heartbreaking, will have no impact on fan access to the main draw," USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said.

The USTA went on to explain:

"With 256 qualifiers sharing space with the hundreds of main draw singles and doubles players, as well as all of those players’ respective teams, more than 2,500 people need to be accessing the site during this week. And this year, because indoor capacity at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center has been greatly reduced due to COVID protocols, many of the player facilities, including dining, training, and recreation facilities, have been moved outdoors onto the grounds of the NTC into public areas for the week of Qualifying. With that, there is not enough room to allow fans to access the site while still ensuring player and fan safety — which remains our top priority."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Widmaier said in an email to Newsday earlier this week that "our protocols will be in line with New York City protocols and CDC guidelines and recommendations."