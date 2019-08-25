The clock is ticking.

Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slam wins. Margaret Court has 24. And no mater what you think about one of the greatest and most polarizing athletes of our time, it is impossible not to admire what Williams is attempting as she begins play Monday at the U.S. Open against one-time rival Maria Sharapova.

Williams, at age 37, is looking to win her first Grand Slam since she was pregnant and beat her sister Venus in the finals of the 2017 Australian Open. If that weren’t dramatic enough, she is looking to tie Court’s record at a place that is filled with so many memories, both good and bad.

Williams has won the U.S. Open a record six times, including three straight from 2012-204. It was the site of her first Grand Slam win 20 years ago when at the age of 17 she clutched her hand to her heart in pure joy after Martina Hingis’ final backhand went long to give her the match.

And, last year, it was the site of pure chaos as her loss to Naomi Osaka in the finals ended in tears and boos after Williams received three code-of-conduct violations from chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

The reverberations of that final continue to be felt as it was announced this week that Ramos would not officiate any of the Williams sisters matches and that code violations would be posted as they occur to increase awareness of rules and penalties. A whole year later, and fans are still debating who was at fault in that confrontation, whether Williams behaved like a spoiled brat or whether Ramos held her to a standard that male athletes wouldn’t be.

Perhaps the one way to dull the memory of last year’s ugliness would be for Williams, the No. 8 seed, to get back to the finals.

Since returning to competition in 2018 after experiencing a childbirth with life-threatening complications, Williams has reached three Grand Slam Finals including the finals of Wimbledon this year.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Yet, she has lost all three of those finals in straight sets. And a knee injury caused her to pull out of three tournaments earlier in the season and, most recently, a back spasm had her pull out of a tournament in Toronto last month and miss a tuneup event in Cincinnati.

“She’s having a hard time getting over that last hurdle,” Pam Shriver, the Hall of Fame doubles player turned ESPN commentator, said. “Sometimes, it just becomes you’re not as physical good in the finals as you used to be, but I think there’s now also an emotional toll.

“It’s everything. Getting older. Having more injuries. The time away. Having a baby. She can’t be as selfishly single focused because now she has a family. It’s all of that. It’s complicated and she is one of the most emotional players to play the game. We saw the negative side of that last year at the U.S. Open. Not that she wasn’t triggered by some difficult decision.”

Chris Evert, the only other woman to have six U.S. Open titles, picks Williams to win it all this year.

“Serena always comes to mind first because I always feel if it’s a healthy Serena, she’s still going to beat everybody. The matches are almost only on her racquet. She looks like she’s as fit as she has been since she’s come back in the last year and a half. She did reach the finals of [Toronto], then she pulled out because of back spasms. She’s still getting to the finals of all these tournaments. Nobody else is as consistently reaching the finals like Serena.

“I’m wondering if this U.S. Open crowd can really embrace her and sort of inspire her to come out and play her best tennis. I think she’s going to get that 24 somehow. I really have faith in her.”

The crowd will have a chance to embrace Williams early. Thanks to a quirky draw she is opening the tournament tonight against Sharapova. The 32-year-old has struggled since returning from a 15-month suspension from the banned drug meldonium.

The matchup might be the most hyped, one-sided rivalry in the history of the game, given that Williams has dominated Sharapova since the Russian defeated her in at Wimbledon in 2004. Williams has won 18 of their last 22 matches, including the last 18 they’ve played.

This is their first meeting in the U.S. Open, which means it could be one of the most-watched first round matches in the event’s history.

“Of course, I’m going to watch it. I know you all are going to watch it,” Osaka told reporters last Friday. “I think everyone in New York is going to watch it.”

Watch it and wonder if it might be the beginning of a historical run. The clock, after all, is ticking.