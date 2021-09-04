In a tournament that has produced stunning upsets, American Shelby Rogers pulled off a huge one on Saturday night.

The unseeded Rogers rallied from two breaks down in the third set to oust Ash Barty, the No. 1 seed and Wimbledon champion, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(5), on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I tweeted yesterday that the crowd here is next level, they weren’t here last year," Rogers said. "They pick who they want to win. Thanks for picking me tonight. You are in control of the tournament."

Barty served for the match at 5-2 in the third, but Rogers doggedly stayed in every point, forcing errors and coming up with key winners while staying steady on her serve.

Asked to explain what just happened after she toppled a player she had lost to in six previous matches, Rogers said, "I am not sure I can. I tried to fight for every point. It can’t get any worse. You’ve lost to her every time, try something different. I couldn’t have done it without you guys."

Rogers, who nearly had to quit the game after a severe knee injury in 2018 that required surgery, made it to the quarterfinals last year, losing to Naomi Osaka.

Djokovic quest continues

Novak Djokovic, in pursuit of the calendar year Grand Slam, is through to the round of 16 after a deceptively tough victory over Kei Nishikori on Ashe Stadium on Saturday.

It was a matter of a few points here and there with Djokovic prevailing, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

After pulling out the first set, Nishikori went down two breaks in the second, but failed to right the ship despite holding seven break points over two different games against Djokovic.

"All in all I thought it was a high level of tennis. Good quality tennis from both of us," Djokovic said.

His opponent on Monday will be surprise American Jenson Brooksby, a wild card, who defeated 21st seed Aslan Karatsev, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, on rocking Court 17.