Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday that the U.S. Open tennis tournament would be played this year at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

“We’re excited about the U.S. Open [which] is going to be held in Queens Aug. 31 though Sept. 13,” Cuomo said during his daily COVID-19 pandemic news conference. "It will be held without fans, but you can watch it on TV and I’ll take that. The tennis authorities are going to be taking extraordinary precautions.”

Cuomo’s announcement also includes the United States Tennis Association’s plan for a doubleheader at the tennis center. The Western & Southern Open, a top-tier men’s and women’s tournament owned by the USTA, would be staged before the Open.

“We are incredibly excited that Governor Cuomo and New York State have today approved our plan to host the 2020 U.S. Open and 2020 Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center,” Mike Dowse, CEO of the USTA, said in a statement. “We recognize the tremendous responsibility of hosting one of the first global sporting events in these challenging times, and we will do so in the safest manner possible, mitigating all potential risks.”

“We’ve built a very collaborative plan,” a source told Newsday on Monday. “We built that plan with health and safety and mitigation of risk at the forefront of all of our decisions. That plan was built in consultation with our medical advisory group, with other medical experts, with a number of security experts and in collaboration with the ATP and WTA Tours.”

The plan includes extensive testing for the coronavirus, housing players in a central location outside of Manhattan, limiting the number of people in players’ entourages and in all phases of the operation.

There will be no qualifying tournament for the Open this year, which annually determines 16 spots. The fields of 128 for both men and women presumably will be filled through the world rankings and wild-card invitations.

Top players Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep have raised concerns over travel restrictions, potential quarantines, limits on traveling parties and a plan to house all players at a central location.

Australian Nick Kyrgios used Twitter to criticize the USTA plans to go ahead with the Open, calling it “selfish."

"People that live in the US of course are pushing the Open to go ahead," Kyrgios wrote. "I’ll get my hazmat suit ready for when I travel from Australia and then have to quarantine for 2 weeks on my return.”

USTA revenues are driven almost entirely by the U.S. Open, which includes ESPN’s $70 million annual rights fees. The USTA has already cut back on expenditures and made staff reductions of more than 100 people. It needs whatever it can get financially out of this Open.

“We can showcase tennis as the ideal social distancing sport,” Dowse said in his statement. “Being able to hold these events in 2020 is a boost for the City of New York and the entire tennis landscape.”