MEN

Former Long Islander, ATP Tour player and Tennis Channel commentator Paul Annacone picks these five:

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Djokovic is the owner of 17 Grand Slam titles, including three U.S. Opens. He last won at Ashe Stadium in 2018 when he defeated Juan Martin del Potro. Entering the Western & Southern Open, the No. 1 player had won all 18 matches he played this year, including his eighth Australian Open title. Annacone’s comment: “Because he’s Novak.”

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS

Tsitsipas is only 22 and his game is just beginning to mature. In this COVID-abbreviated season he has one title and finished runner-up to Djokovic in Dubai. He’s the sixth-ranked player in the world and has been hanging around in later rounds of Grand Slams the past two years. Annacone’s comment: “He’s been there and the courts are fast.”

JOHN ISNER

OK, so Isner is getting a little long in the tooth at age 35 and never has made it past the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open or the semifinals of any Grand Slam. The huge server had his best season in 2018 at the age of 33. But the 6-10 ace machine, ranked 21st, still wields a mighty sword. Annacone’s comment: “The courts are playing incredibly fast and that is significant for someone like John who has such a big weapon.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MATTEO BERRETTINI

The 24-year-old Italian made it to the semifinals of the Open last year where he lost to eventual champion Rafael Nadal. The No. 8 player seems to have all the tools, but there is a question of how match-fit he is after playing far less to start the season because of injury. Annacone’s comment: “He played so well last year and he’s a young buck who should bounce back.”

DANIIL MEDVEDEV

Medvedev proved his Grand Slam prowess last year when he reached the final of the Open and lost to Rafael Nadal in a tough five-setter after dropping the first two. The 24-year-old Russian, ranked No. 5, has seven career titles and an all-round hardcourt game. Annacone’s comment: “He’s been there and done that.”

WOMEN

Former WTA Tour player and TV commentator Mary Joe Fernandez picks these five:

SERENA WILLIAMS

The six-time U.S. Open champion hasn’t claimed that title since 2014 and at age 38 is running out of time to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam. But the ninth-ranked player can never be counted out at Flushing Meadows and has played five matches since WTA tennis returned. Fernandez’s comment: “She’s one of the few who has experience taking time off and coming back and winning.”

NAOMI OSAKA

Osaka, the 2018 Open champion, won her first three matches in the Western & Southern Open this week before pulling out of the semifinals in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. No. 10 Osaka has plenty of power and speed and the Open courts suit her. Fernandez’s comment: “She hasn’t always played her best this week, but she’s striking the ball really well.”

ELISE MERTENS

The 24-year-old Belgian, ranked No. 22, has been rising steadily and has a well-rounded game. Importantly, she played in Europe in two tournaments before arriving for the Western & Southern which gives her a match-fitness edge. Fernandez’s comment: “She reached the final in Prague against [Simona] Halep and has good wins here.”

VICTORIA AZARENKA

The veteran from Belarus, whose fallen to No. 59, considered retiring at the end of last season before deciding to give it one more go. At 31, the two-time Australian Open champion might be a step slower, a tad less strong, but has showed savvy and shotmaking in the W&S. Fernandez’s comment: “She’s won three matches in a row. That does a whole world of good for her.”

ONS JABEUR

The Tunisian, 25, became the first Arab woman to make the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament, doing so at the Australian Open at the start of the year. Her shotmaking is unconventional but effective, and her passion for the game is at an apex. Fernandez’s comment: “She has so many shots and weapons.”