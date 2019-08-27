TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
SEARCH
66° Good Evening
SportsTennisUS Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas upset with the umpire and is upset in first round

Stefanos Tsitsipas returns a shot to Andrey Rublev

Stefanos Tsitsipas returns a shot to Andrey Rublev during the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. Photo Credit: AP/Kevin Hagen

By John Jeansonne Special to Newsday @JohnJeansonne
Print

Uh oh. A top-ten player has angrily accused the chair umpire of apparent personal bias and uncalled-for accusations of being coached during a U.S. Open match. This time, the player was No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, who eventually was upset by 43rd-ranked Andrey Rublev on Tuesday. The umpire was Damien Dumusois of France.

The commotion occurred in the fourth set of Tsitsipas’ 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 7-5 first-round loss — hardly as dramatic a fuss as the one that involved Serena Williams and umpire Carlos Ramos in last year’s women’s final. Tsitsipas, furthermore, later admitted a building frustration over his recently declining results.

After a semifinal finish in January’s Australian Open, the 21-year-old Tsitsipas was beaten in the French Open’s fourth round and bounced out of Wimbledon in the first round. “I don’t feel inspired,” he lamented in a post-match interview. “I play out on the court and I don’t feel like I’m chasing something.”

Rublev had broken serve to lead, 4-3, in the fourth when Dumusois instructed Tsitsipas, slow to return after a changeover, it was time to play or be penalized.

“I don’t care,” Tsitsipas shouted. “Do whatever you want, because you’re the worst. I don’t know what you have against me. Because you’re French, probably and you’re all weirdos.”

Tsitsipas already was angry over Dumusois’ warnings for coaching violations from his father Apostolos and for previous time violations. Tsitsipas said he couldn’t hear his father and “the chair umpire has something against me.”

Other men’s action around the tennis center was about tennis: No. 4 seed Dominic Thiem of Austria was upset by Italy’s 87th-ranked Thomas Fabbiano. Winners were No. 6 Alexander Zverev of Germany, in five sets over Moldova’s only Open entrant Radu Albot, and 14th-seeded American John Isner, in straight sets over Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

By John Jeansonne Special to Newsday @JohnJeansonne

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Scooters purchased by Mets second baseman Robinson Cano Rehabbing Cano buys electric scooters for teammates
Pete Alonso of the Mets watches the flight Alonso sets Mets' home run record with No. 42
On Tuesday, Jets head coach Adam Gase and Jets still learning as preseason concludes Thursday
Giants coach Pat Shurmur isn't a fan of Difficult cutdown decisions a positive sign for Giants
Center Ryan Kalil speaks with the press after Jets' starting O-line practices as a unit for first time
Islanders assistant coach Scott Gomez looks on from Scott Gomez won't return as Islanders assistant coach
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search