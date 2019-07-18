TODAY'S PAPER
US Open purse to surpass $57 million, richest in tennis

Juan Martin del Potro hitting a forehand against Novak Djokovic during the 1st set in Men's Single Final US Open Championships at Billie Jean King USTA Tennis Center, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By The Associated Press
The U.S. Open total purse this year is more than $57 million, the richest in tennis history.

The men's and women's singles champion will each receive $3.85 million, and the men's and women's doubles champion teams will get $740,000. Those are both the highest payouts in U.S. Open history.

The U.S. Tennis Association said Thursday it worked with the ATP and WTA Tours to determine specific round-by-round prize money levels, and that the payouts for each round are all Grand Slam tournament records.

The payouts start at $58,000 for the first round of singles.

The USTA adds that it will make a payment of $500,000 to each tour to support the ATP and WTA Tour player programs, including pension.

The final major of the year will be played Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.

