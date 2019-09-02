Going into Monday night’s round of 16 match at the U.S. Open against Marin Cilic, Rafael Nadal was happy for one thing — his health.

Nadal, 33, the winner of 18 Grand Slam championships including his 12th French Open this year, has enough miles on his body to earn a slew of first-class airline tickets. And some of those miles helped him earn victories this season at Rome in the Italian Open and Montreal in the Canadian Open, and finish runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

But the miles have taken their toll. Nadal is always a threat when healthy, but he’s run into his usual issues this season.

His victories this year gave him a title in 16 consecutive seasons, an Open Era record and one better than Roger Federer, who beat him in a Wimbledon semifinal in July.

But he’s also been missing in action at several points this season. Because of a right knee injury he conceded a walkover to Federer in a semifinal at Indian Wells in March and pulled out of the Miami Open the following week. Early in the season he withdrew from the Brisbane tournament with a thigh strain and after the Australian took off February for rest and recovery. He withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters in August, citing fatigue following his Montreal win.

“Honestly, I had the first three months of the season, three, four months of the season very hard, too many issues again,” Nadal said after his win over Hyeon Chung in the third round on Saturday. “And then it’s true that since Barcelona, things have been improving. I was able to fix a little bit the body and play more or less with freedom of movements. That gives me the chance to compete at the highest level again.”

Nadal has been helped greatly here by gaining the round of 16 with ease, spending only 4 hours, 7 minutes on court in three matches, aided by a walkover against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. Cilic spent near double that time in his three matches, including 3:19 against John Isner in the third round.

Now Nadal’s push for a fourth U.S. Open title has the added bonus of being propelled by a healthy body. In that, there is joy for him.

“And most important thing, enjoy the sport,” Nadal said. “That’s the main thing in this stage of my career more than anything else.”

Three others advance: Pint-sized Diego Schwartzman, a 5-7 Argentine, ousted No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3, to reach the quarterfinals of the Open for a second time (also 2017). Matteo Berrenttini, an unheralded Italian seed 24th, made the quarters with a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (6) win over Andrey Rublev. The continually entertaining Gael Monfils also is through after a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over Pablo Andujar.