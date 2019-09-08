TODAY'S PAPER
U.S. Open final: Rafael Nadal vs. Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev, 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4, in the U.S. Open final on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning a point in the 1st set against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the Men's Final at the US Open USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Saturday Sept. 8, 2019

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia hitting backhand in the 1sat set against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Men's Final at the US Open USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Saturday Sept. 8, 2019

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Rafael Nadal of Spain hitting a backhand in the 1st set against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the Men's Final at the US Open USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Saturday Sept. 8, 2019

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Rafael Nadal hits a return to Daniil Medvedev during the men's final at the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Rafael Nadal of Spain Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the Men's Final at the US Open USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Saturday Sept. 8, 2019

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Rafael Nadal of Spain serving in the 1st set against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the Men's Final at the US Open USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Saturday Sept. 8, 2019

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia hitting forehand in the 1sat set against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Men's Final at the US Open USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Saturday Sept. 8, 2019

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Rafael Nadal of Spain hitting a backhand in the 1st set against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the Men's Final at the US Open USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Saturday Sept. 8, 2019

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Rafael Nadal reacts after winning the first set against Daniil Medvedev during the men's final at the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Rafael Nadal of Spain hitting a backhand in the 1st set against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the Men's Final at the US Open USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Saturday Sept. 8, 2019

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after hitting a winning shot in the 1sat set against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Men's Final at the US Open USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Saturday Sept. 8, 2019

