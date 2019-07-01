TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
SportsTennis

Venus Williams upset by 15-year-old Coco Gauff in Wimbledon first round

Venus Williams reacts as she sits down between

Venus Williams reacts as she sits down between games in her Ladies' Singles first-round match against Coco Gauff at Wimbledon on Monday in London. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

By The Associated Press
Print

WIMBLEDON, England — In a matchup of youth vs. experience, the youngest woman in the draw beat the oldest at Wimbledon.

Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff beat five-time champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in a first-round meeting between two players with a 24-year age gap on Court 1.

The 39-year-old Williams had won four of her seven Grand Slam titles before Gauff was even born in 2004.

The 313th-ranked Gauff is the youngest player to enter the main draw at Wimbledon since Laura Robson in 2009, having come through qualifying last week.

Gauff, playing in her first Grand Slam match, converted her fourth match point when Williams sent a forehand into the net, then broke into sobs before shaking hands with her opponent.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Blue Jackets left wing Artemi Panarin looks on Rangers agree to deal with top free agent Panarin
Pistons guard Wayne Ellington during the second half Reports: Knicks agree to deals with Ellington, Payton
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors warms Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving plan to join Nets
Mets manager Mickey Callaway discusses Jeff McNeil and Callaway on McNeil and Alonso's clutch hits
6/30/19: McNeil, Alonso lead Mets past Braves, 8-5 Highlights: Mets 8, Braves 5
Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk against the Winnipeg Jets No buyouts by Rangers on eve of free agency
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search