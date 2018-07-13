TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
76° Good Morning
SportsTennis

Wimbledon 2018: John Isner vs. Kevin Anderson

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

John Isner and Kevin Anderson meet in the gentlemen's semifinals at Wimbledon on Friday in London.

John Isner of the United States serves to
Photo Credit: NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

John Isner of the United States serves to Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their semi final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 13 July 2018. Wimbledon Championships, United Kingdom - 13 Jul 2018

John Isner of The United States returns against
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Julian Finney

John Isner of The United States returns against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their Men's Singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London, England.

John Isner of The United States returns against
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Julian Finney

John Isner of The United States returns against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their Men's Singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London, England.

John Isner of The United States returns against
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman

John Isner of The United States returns against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their Men's Singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London, England.

John Isner of The United States celebrates a
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman

John Isner of The United States celebrates a point against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their Men's Singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London, England.

South Africa's Kevin Anderson celebrates winning a point
Photo Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Kevin Anderson celebrates winning a point during his men's singles semifinals match against John Isner of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Friday July 13, 2018.

Kevin Anderson of South Africa reacts during his
Photo Credit: NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Kevin Anderson of South Africa reacts during his semi final match against John Isner of the US at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 13 July 2018.

Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves to John
Photo Credit: NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves to John Isner of the US in their semi final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 13 July 2018.

Kevin Anderson of South Africa plays John Isner
Photo Credit: NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Kevin Anderson of South Africa plays John Isner of the US in their semi final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 13 July 2018.

Kevin Anderson of South Africa returns to John
Photo Credit: NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Kevin Anderson of South Africa returns to John Isner of the US in their semi final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 13 July 2018.

Kevin Anderson of South Africa returns to John
Photo Credit: NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Kevin Anderson of South Africa returns to John Isner of the US in their semi final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 13 July 2018.

Kevin Anderson of South Africa returns to John
Photo Credit: NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Kevin Anderson of South Africa returns to John Isner of the US in their semi final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 13 July 2018.

South Africa's Kevin Anderson returns against US player
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF

South Africa's Kevin Anderson returns against US player John Isner during their men's singles semi-final match on the eleventh day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 13, 2018.

South Africa's Kevin Anderson serves against US player
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF

South Africa's Kevin Anderson serves against US player John Isner during their men's singles semi-final match on the eleventh day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 13, 2018.

US player John Isner returns against South Africa's
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

US player John Isner returns against South Africa's Kevin Anderson during their men's singles semi-final match on the eleventh day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 13, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom looks up as he DeGrom not calling out Mets hitters for lack of support
Nets guard Jeremy Lin reacts after sinking a Nets trade Jeremy Lin to Hawks, source confirms
Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz delivers a pitch Steven Matz keeps Mets in it, but pen falters again
The Mets' Jacob deGrom is greeted in the Callaway: DeGrom should start All-Star Game
Yankees' Brett Gardner watches his two-run home run Gardner hits two homers as Yankees top Indians
Greg Bird of the Yankees runs to first Bird starting to make impact