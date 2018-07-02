Wimbledon 2018 photos

Scenes from The All England Lawn Tennis Club during the 2018 Wimbledon tournament in London.

Sloane Stephens reacts after losing a point against Donna Vekic during their women's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018.

Fans of Roger Federer of Switzerland hold up signs in Centre Court during his Men's Singles first round match against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia on day one of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 2, 2018 in London, England.

Switzerland's Roger Federer takes a break while playing Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018.

Germany's Andrea Petkovic remonstrates with the umpire against China's Shuai Zhang during their women's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018.

France's Lucas Pouille celebrates a point against US player Denis Kudla during their women's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018.