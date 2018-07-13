Wimbledon 2018: Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal faces Novak Djokovic in a gentlemen's semifinal at Wimbledon on Friday in London.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their Men's Singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London, England.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their Men's Singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London, England.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic wipes his forehead during his men's singles semifinals match against Rafael Nadal of Spain, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Friday July 13, 2018.