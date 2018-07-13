TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
79° Good Afternoon
SportsTennis

Wimbledon 2018: Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Rafael Nadal faces Novak Djokovic in a gentlemen's semifinal at Wimbledon on Friday in London.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns against Rafael Nadal
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Steele

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their Men's Singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London, England.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns against Rafael Nadal
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their Men's Singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London, England.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic wipes his forehead during his
Photo Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Serbia's Novak Djokovic wipes his forehead during his men's singles semifinals match against Rafael Nadal of Spain, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Friday July 13, 2018.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Rafael
Photo Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain, during their men's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Friday July 13, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Ben McAdoo walks off the field after the Reports: McAdoo praises Odell, then rips tackles
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom looks up as he DeGrom not calling out Mets hitters for lack of support
Nets guard Jeremy Lin reacts after sinking a Nets trade Jeremy Lin to Hawks, source confirms
Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz delivers a pitch Steven Matz keeps Mets in it, but pen falters again
The Mets' Jacob deGrom is greeted in the Callaway: DeGrom should start All-Star Game
Yankees' Brett Gardner watches his two-run home run Gardner hits two homers as Yankees top Indians