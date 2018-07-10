TODAY'S PAPER
Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams vs. Camila Giorgi

Serena Williams faced Camila Giorgi in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on July 10, 2018.

Italy's Camila Giorgi adjusts her hair during a
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Curtis

Italy's Camila Giorgi adjusts her hair during a break in her women's singles quarterfinals match against Serena Williams of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Tuesday July 10, 2018.

Serena Williams follows the ball she returned to
Photo Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Serena Williams follows the ball she returned to Camila Giorgi during their women's singles quarterfinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Tuesday July 10, 2018.

Serena Williams reacts against Italy's Camila Giorgi during
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF

Serena Williams reacts against Italy's Camila Giorgi during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2018.

Camila Giorgi returns against Serena Williams during their
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Camila Giorgi returns against Serena Williams during their women's singles quarterfinal match on the eighth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2018.

Serena Williams returns against Camila Giorgi during their
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Serena Williams returns against Camila Giorgi during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2018.

Serena Williams returns against Camila Giorgi during their
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Serena Williams returns against Camila Giorgi during their women's singles quarterfinal match on the eighth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2018.

Serena Williams of the United States plays a
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Steele

Serena Williams of the United States plays a forehand against Camila Giorgi of Italy during their Ladies' Singles Quarter-Finals match on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2018 in London, England.

Italy's Camila Giorgi wipes her face during a
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Curtis

Italy's Camila Giorgi wipes her face during a break in her women's singles quarterfinals match against Serena Williams of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Tuesday July 10, 2018.

Italy's Camila Giorgi serves to Serena Williams of
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Curtis

Italy's Camila Giorgi serves to Serena Williams of the United States, during their women's singles quarterfinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Tuesday July 10, 2018.

Serena Williams of the United States sits during
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Curtis

Serena Williams of the United States sits during a break in her women's singles quarterfinals match against Italy's Camila Giorgi at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Tuesday July 10, 2018.

Serena Williams of the United States returns the
Photo Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Italy's Camila Giorgi, during their women's singles quarterfinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Tuesday July 10, 2018.

Camila Giorgi serves to Serena Williams in their
Photo Credit: NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Giorgi serves to Serena Williams in their quarterfinal match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London.

Camila Giorgi of Italy returns to Serena Williams
Photo Credit: NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Giorgi of Italy returns to Serena Williams of the US in their quarterfinal match at Wimbledon on July 10, 2018.

Rapper Drake sits on Centre Court before Serena
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Rapper Drake sits on Centre Court before Serena Williams plays against Italy's Camila Giorgi during their women's singles quarter-final match in the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2018.

Serena Williams of the United States plays a
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Steele

Serena Williams of the United States plays a backhand against Camila Giorgi of Italy during their Ladies' Singles Quarterfinals at Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2018 in London, England.

