WIMBLEDON — If Cannon Kingsley’s 45-minute win over No. 12 Carlos Lopez Montagud is any indication, he may enjoy the Wimbledon grass surface even more than he suspected.

The Northport native won his first-round match in the boys’ singles draw 6-3, 6-2 on Court No. 11 by relying on a big serve that has been clocked at 120 mph.

Despite facing a seeded opponent, Kingsley took control of the match early. Once he broke Montagud at 2-2 in the second set, he sped to match point and won it when the Spaniard sent a backhand long. Now, Kingsley has a few days to get more comfortable here.

“I have a couple of days off and I’m going to hit a little bit,” Kingsley said, “but I have pretty high hopes here.”

Kingsley, ranked 35 in his age division by the ITF, also won a match at the French Open junior boys tournament, but this is the first time that his family has accompanied him abroad and his father Harry has enjoyed learning to drive on the “wrong” side of the road while getting to the practice venues.

The 17-year-old played last week on grass at Roehampton, but prior to that he only played a few of the exclusive Long Island clubs that use the surface. The grass here at Wimbledon, he said, was much smoother, and he was able to translate all the advantages of his hard-court game.