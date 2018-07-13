TODAY'S PAPER
SportsTennis

Wimbledon: Kevin Anderson outlasts John Isner in longest ever semifinal

South Africa's Kevin Anderson returns against US player

South Africa's Kevin Anderson returns against US player John Isner during their men's singles semi-final match on the eleventh day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 13, 2018 Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Kevin Anderson outlasted John Isner in the second longest match ever played at Wimbledon, winning the fifth set of their semifinal 26-24 after more than 6 1/2 hours.

Anderson became the first South African male to reach the final since 1921 with a 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-4, 26-24 victory on Centre Court.

In a final set that lasted nearly 3 hours, Anderson had break points at 7-7, 10-10 and 17-17 before finally earning the decisive breakthrough to go 25-24 up — drawing a massive roar from the crowd. He made it 0-30 in that game by winning a point after falling on his back behind the baseline but still got up in time to return Isner’s shot.

He then converted his first match point when Isner sent a shot wide — after 6 hours, 36 minutes.

The only match to last longer at Wimbledon was Isner’s win over Nicolas Mahut in 2010, which ended 70-68 in the fifth set after 11 hours, 5 minutes.

Anderson next faces Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic. He is the second South African to reach the final, after Brian Norton 97 years ago.

