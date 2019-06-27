Noah Rubin of Merrick qualified for the main draw of Wimbledon next week by winning his third and final qualifying match on Thursday. He defeated Yannick Hanfmann of Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Rubin won the 2014 Wimbledon juniors title but has not played in the grass court Grand Slam event at the tour level. He twice made the second round of the Australian Open, losing to Roger Federer in 2017. He has twice made the first round of the U.S Open and made one appearance in the French Open.

This hasn’t been the best season for Rubin, who has lost in the first round of several tournaments. He reached a career-high ATP ranking of 125 in 2018 and is currently No. 183. But he was upbeat on Thursday.

“This year has been another roller coaster,” Rubin said by text from London. “Lots of changes and experiments, but I am in a good place. I have [Instagram series] ‘Behind the Racquet’ and my other ventures helping me advance my passions. I am playing tennis because I truly love the sport.”

Cannon Kingsley of Northport will be in the Wimbledon junior competition, which starts the second week of the event. He’ll be playing in the Roehampton warmup event beginning this weekend.