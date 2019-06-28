TODAY'S PAPER
Merrick's Noah Rubin draws England's Jay Clarke in Wimbledon's first round

Noah Rubin returns to Jordan Thompson during the

Noah Rubin returns to Jordan Thompson during the first round of the NY Open ATP World Tour Tennis Tournament at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 11. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com
Noah Rubin of Merrick drew English wild card Jay Clarke as his first-round opponent at Wimbledon, the Grand Slam that begins next week.

That sets up the intriguing possibility that with a victory Rubin could face No. 2 -seeded Roger Federer in the second round. Federer drew South Africa’s Lloyd Harris for his opener.

Rubin lost to Federer in three competitive sets in the second round of the 2017 Australian Open.

Rubin qualified for Wimbledon by winning his third and final qualifying match on Thursday. He defeated Yannick Hanfmann of Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Rubin won the 2014 Wimbledon juniors title, but has not played in the grass court Grand Slam event at the tour level. 

