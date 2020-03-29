According to multiple European news outlets, Dirk Hordorff, a German tennis federation vice president, said on German TV on Sunday night that Wimbledon will cancel its tournament in an announcement later this week.

Hordorff, in an interview on Sky Sports, said: "The grass tournaments [leading up to Wimbledon] have already decided not to play. They are awaiting the announcement of Wimbledon on Wednesday. These are not rumors; They will announce the cancellation."

Wimbledon is scheduled to run June 29 to July 12. The last time it was canceled was during World War II.

The French Open had already postponed until Sept. 20-Oct. 4, right after the U.S. Open, which is still slated for Aug. 24-Sept. 13.

The WTA and ATP tours have suspended their circuits until at least June.

Hordorff explained that grass tournaments in the northern hemisphere are not likely once you get to October because of cold conditions and much less daylight.

"It is probably the only possible decision (to cancel)," Hordorff said. "We can possibly play Roland Garros in September or October, but not Wimbledon, because of the grass, which would be too wet."

Hordorff said Wimbledon will have a board meeting Wednesday and will likely announce at that time.

"I am also involved in the bodies of the ATP and WTA. The necessary decisions have already been made there and Wimbledon will decide to cancel next Wednesday. There is no doubt about it. This is necessary in the current situation.

"It is completely unrealistic to imagine that with the travel restrictions that we currently have, an international tennis tournament, where hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world would travel. That is unthinkable."