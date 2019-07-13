TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Evening
SEARCH
83° Good Evening
SportsTennis

Wimbledon women's doubles final postponed

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei (R) and Czech Republic's Barbora

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei (R) and Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova celebrates after winning a point against Belgium's Elise Mertens and Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka during their women's doubles quarter-final match on day nine of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon on July 10, 2019.  Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/GLYN KIRK

By The Associated Press
Print

WIMBLEDON, England — The Wimbledon women's doubles final has been postponed because the men's doubles final has stretched to a fifth set.

The women's match pitting Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova against Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan will be played Sunday instead.

That was scheduled to follow the men's doubles final on Centre Court. But that match — Juan-Sebastian Caval and Robert Farah against Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin — was already past the 4-hour mark when it headed to a fifth set after four tiebreakers.

Darkness was approaching, so the retractable roof at Centre Court was closed, further delaying things.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Players of the USA celebrate with the FIFA Next goal for Crystal Dunn and Allie Long: Equal pay
Luis Severino of the New York Yankees looks Cashman expects Severino back but is unsure of his role
Newly signed New York Ranger forward Artemi Panarin, Rangers next game: Creating cap space to sign big players
Edwin Encarnacion #30 of the New York Yankees German, Encarnacion's 3-run double help Yanks win
Jason Vargas of the New York Mets reacts Vargas ineffective as Mets fall to Marlins
New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen Van Wagenen says Mets will tweak, not overhaul roster
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search