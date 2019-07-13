Wimbledon women's doubles final postponed

WIMBLEDON, England — The Wimbledon women's doubles final has been postponed because the men's doubles final has stretched to a fifth set.
The women's match pitting Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova against Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan will be played Sunday instead.
That was scheduled to follow the men's doubles final on Centre Court. But that match — Juan-Sebastian Caval and Robert Farah against Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin — was already past the 4-hour mark when it headed to a fifth set after four tiebreakers.
Darkness was approaching, so the retractable roof at Centre Court was closed, further delaying things.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.