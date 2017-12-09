Tottenham thrashes Stoke 5-1 to end winless run in EPL

LONDON - (AP) -- Tottenham ended a four-game winless run in the English Premier League by dumping Stoke 5-1 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham came into the game having lost as many games this season than in the whole of its previous campaign. But a much-improved display will boost its belief in competing for a top-four place.

Mauricio Pochettino's side moved back up to fifth, level on points with Arsenal and one behind Liverpool. Both are in action on Sunday.

Harry Kane found the net twice, Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen also scored, and Ryan Shawcross put the ball into both goals.

A stroke of fortune in the 21st minute relieved the tension at Wembley as Son's effort deflected off Kurt Zouma and Shawcross on its way into the net.

Son then scored unaided eight minutes after halftime after being set up by Dele Alli.

Kane headed in Ben Davies' cross to make it three just a minute later, and earned his second with a neat finish from just inside the box.

Eriksen got in on the act by finishing calmly after being played through by Son.

Stoke grabbed a consolation when Shawcross headed in 10 minutes from the end, and was just three points clear of the relegation zone.