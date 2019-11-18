TODAY'S PAPER
Tua Tagovailoa’s prognosis ‘excellent’ after hip surgery

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) is carted off

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) is carted off the field after getting injured in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had surgery on his right hip.

Alabama team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said Monday the procedure in Houston was successful. Cain described Tagovailoa's prognosis as “excellent” and reiterated that he is expected to make a full recovery.

He says Tagovailoa will return to Tuscaloosa “in the next several days” to begin the rehab process.

The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide's star, a potential top pick in April's NFL draft, was injured while being dragged down by two defenders late in the first half of Saturday's 38-7 win over Mississippi State.

Tagovailoa has been projected as a potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick. The junior had Alabama in playoff contention again and has already set the school record for total touchdowns, with 87 passing and nine rushing.

 

