Best Bet: SHANGASSAH (1); Best Value: TOO MUCH WAR (8)

FIRST: Shangassah tallied improved late-pace figure when a hard-charging fourth last time; more to give. Rapstorerocks makes peak start of form cycle after being compromised by soft fractions last time; very playable. Lovedisc owns speed and drops; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Animal Trick is fleet-footed and could get early jump in compact field. Il Faraone runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Blue Bluff is riding a two-race winning streak; likely underlay

THIRD: Traffic Trouble had traffic trouble when fifth last time; deserves another chance. Beach Traffic was an even fourth when 70 cents on the dollar last time; short price once again. Last Jet Out could impact at beefy ticket if fractions get fast and furious; very interesting.

FOURTH: Sun Squall fired 5-furlong bullet for first start in nine weeks; ready to roll. Verdict Is In exits game placing versus pricier field last time; logical, short-priced player. Conquer owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.

FIFTH: Tara notched solid final fraction when a clear-cut second in last; set to graduate. Simple Story compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since November; worth long look. Daily Grace makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Dubby Dubbie gets class relief, sheds the blinkers and owns fast back numbers; forward move predicted. Westerland is fresh, training with a purpose and packs potent late kick on "A" game; very dangerous. Vettori Kin owns favorable stalker's style; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Day by Day delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; 3-furlong bullet last week seals the deal. Kiffle is speedy, returns to dirt and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Liza Star also is fleet-footed and gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs; must be considered.

EIGHTH: Too Much War needed last and logged only win on Gulfstream sod; rider upgrade is the clincher. Zodiac Princess is quick from the gate and starts from the rail; big-time, front-running threat. Elite Appeal makes third start of form cycle after even effort in last; improvement predicted.

NINTH: Fast Pass was victimized by wide trip in last and owns rapid late-pace figures on best efforts. The Tabulator is fleet-footed and could play out as the controlling speed from advantageous post; dangerous. Whyaruawesome returns to claiming ranks and owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

TENTH: Cuy made sustained rally after poor start from tough post last out; rail draw seals the deal. Fayez was just neck behind top selection after tough trip on March 1; very playable. Ringle Belle was dueled into defeat last time; speed at a generous price. Hero Up, another that's quick from gate, gets much-needed class relief; don't dismiss.