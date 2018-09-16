Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Sports

Vontae Davis walks out on Bills at halftime of 31-20 loss to Chargers

‘He communicated to us that he was done,” coach Sean McDermott said.

By John Wawrow The Associated Press
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills continue to show signs of unraveling after a 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, a week after a season-opening 47-3 meltdown at Baltimore.

Veteran cornerback Vontae Davis created a significant stir by leaving the team at halftime, coach Sean McDermott said.

“Pulled himself out of the game, McDermott said. “He communicated to us that he was done.”

That move didn’t sit well with Buffalo’s two senior defensive leaders.

“I think the only thing to say is he’s where he needs to be right now,” tackle Kyle Williams said.

Asked where that might be, Williams responded: “That’s not here point blank and simple.”

Defensive end Lorenzo Alexander was equally blunt when asked about Davis.

“I don’t have nothing to say about Vontae so I’ll give him a little bit more respect than he showed us today as far as quitting on us in the middle of the game,” Alexander said. “Never seen it, ever. Pop Warner. High school. College. Pros.”

Davis was credited with one tackle. He’s a 10-year veteran who signed a one-year contract in free agency in March.

The Bills provided Davis a chance to re-start his career after a dispute with former Colts coach Chuck Pagano led to Indianapolis cutting him in November.

Davis made his Bills’ debut against the Chargers after being inactive against Baltimore last week.

A message left with Davis’ agent, Todd France, was not returned.

The Bills defense wilted in the first half in allowing the Chargers 17 first downs and 284 yards.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers finished 23 of 27 for 256 yards and three touchdowns, including a 10-yarder to Mike Williams, 5 1⁄2 minutes in.

