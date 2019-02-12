NFL

Will Brown return to Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers still haven’t decided whether there’s a path for wayward wide receiver Antonio Brown to return in 2019.

Not that it matters to Brown. He’s already made up his mind.

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the perennial Pro Bowler has formally asked the Steelers for a trade, the latest move in a game of brinksmanship by the 30-year-old designed to force Pittsburgh to move him by the start of training camp this summer.

Brown appeared to make his decision official in a social media post released on Instagram on Tuesday. The video includes highlights from Brown’s career with the Steelers while lyrics from “Do What I Want” by rapper Lil Uzi Vert plays in the background.

“SteelerNation thank you for nine big years!!!” Brown wrote. “Time to move on and move forward.”

The post came shortly after Brown was found guilty in absence on a charge of reckless driving in a suburban Pittsburgh court on Tuesday morning. Brown was charged in November for driving his black sports car over 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. He paid a $426.77 fine. Brown did not attend Tuesday’s hearing.

Brown still has three years remaining on the $72 million contract he signed in the spring of 2017, and remains one of the most dynamic performers in the league. He is the only player in NFL history with six consecutive 100-catch seasons and he hauled in 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and a franchise-record 15 touchdowns in 2018.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

NHL

Malkin suspended one game

Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has been suspended one game for high-sticking Philadelphia’s Michael Raffl late in Pittsburgh’s 4-1 win over the Flyers on Monday night.

The league announced the suspension on Tuesday following a hearing between Malkin and the league’s department of player safety.

Raffl and Malkin were tangled up in the neutral zone in the third period with Raffl engaging Malkin physically while Raffl battled for the puck. When the two players broke apart, Raffl punched Malkin in the back of the head and Malkin retaliated by swinging his stick in Raffl’s direction. Malkin received a 10-minute match penalty for the infraction.

The Penguins host Edmonton on Wednesday night.

NBA

League says no rules were broken

The NBA says Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson did not break any league tampering rules when he spoke about Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons earlier this week.

The NBA’s relatively quick-moving investigation was initiated after it was revealed that Simmons wanted to meet with Johnson to talk about the art of being an elite point guard. Johnson complimented Simmons publicly on Sunday.

“I love his game. I love his vision,” Johnson said.

But since that was in response to a media inquiry, the NBA says Johnson was permitted to make such comments.

The Lakers have been fined for tampering violations twice since 2017, with those violations costing the team a combined $550,000.

SKIING

Switzerland beats rival Austria

Switzerland has now won gold in all 11 events in the history of the Alpine skiing world championships.

The Swiss completed their medal collection by narrowly beating rival Austria to win the team event Tuesday in Are, Sweden.

Ramon Zenhausern edged Marco Schwarz in the final run as the Swiss followed up their Olympic title from last year’s Pyeongchang Games.

Wendy Holdener, who won the combined on Friday, gave Switzerland its first point.