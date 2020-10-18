TODAY'S PAPER
Heath, Press score for United; Morgan's Spurs debut delayed

Manchester United's Tobin Heath celebrates scoring against West

Manchester United's Tobin Heath celebrates scoring against West Ham United during the FA Women's Super League match at Victoria Road Stadium, London, Sunday Oct. 18, 2020. (John Walton/PA via AP) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
LONDON - Alex Morgan's Tottenham debut won't now be for another few weeks, but Tobin Heath and Christen Press are up and running -- and scoring their first goals for Manchester United in contrasting fortunes for the American arrivals in the Women's Super League.

Two weeks after their first appearances for United, Heath struck the ball into the left-hand corner and Press came off the bench to net at the far post to complete a 4-2 victory over West Ham.

Fellow two-time World Cup winner Morgan is yet to get on the field for Tottenham after signing last month because she has yet to regain match fitness. She gave birth to Charlie Elena Carrasco in May and has not played since 2019.

Like her compatriots, Morgan came to England in search of game time ahead of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021, with the American season curtailed by the pandemic.

“A small setback keeping me from doing what I love,” Morgan tweeted on Sunday. “Can't wait to get on the field with this team in the next few weeks. Literally can't wait.”

 

By The Associated Press

